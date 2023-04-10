Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains who is most likely to be diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about peripheral neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, peripheral neuropathy happens when the nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. This causes the person to feel weak, numb and sometimes pain in the hands and feet, as well as digestion, urination and circulation issues.

Typically, Dr. Gates finds that half of the people who have been diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy have diabetes. The other half is made up of people with gluten issues, prediabetes and a myriad of other health issues.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Grand opening event for Marcolino’s Italia in Reno’s Riverwalk District
Riverwalk District welcomes family-owned restaurant: Marcolino’s Italia
Broadway Comes to Reno 2023-2024
Everything you need to know about the upcoming “Broadway Comes to Reno” season
A.V.A. Ballet's Frozen
Get your tickets for A.V.A. Ballet’s presentation of “Frozen” at the end of April
From left, Rep. Gloria Johnson and former Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson.
Nevada Dems back expelled Tennessee lawmakers