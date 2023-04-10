Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains who is most likely to be diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about peripheral neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, peripheral neuropathy happens when the nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. This causes the person to feel weak, numb and sometimes pain in the hands and feet, as well as digestion, urination and circulation issues.

Typically, Dr. Gates finds that half of the people who have been diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy have diabetes. The other half is made up of people with gluten issues, prediabetes and a myriad of other health issues.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.