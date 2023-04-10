Human remains discovered in 1990 identified

Judy Manzaneras
Judy Manzaneras(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains first discovered in February of 1990 have been identified after more than 33 years.

The previously unknown remains were found by two hikers approximately 13 miles east of Battle Mountain in an area referred to as Hilltop Canyon.

The remains could not be positively identified but were determined to belong to a woman. Multiple methods of identifying the woman were attempted over the years, but none were successful.

In June 2022, Nevada State Police partnered with Othram Inc. to determine if forensic DNA testing could be used to identify the woman or a close relative.

Othram was able to use forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads that were returned to NSP detectives.

DNA was extracted from the remains, and a comprehensive DNA profile was built for the woman.

Further investigation lead to detectives identifying the woman as Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City, Utah. She had been missing since 1989 and was 19-years-old when she was last seen.

Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

