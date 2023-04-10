Get your tickets for A.V.A. Ballet’s presentation of “Frozen” at the end of April

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Frozen” comes to life like you’ve never seen it before as the company from A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the ballet version of this classic story. Frozen the Ballet is the captivating story of the Snow Queen by Hans Christian Anderson.

Steve Trounday, a board member with the ballet, and two dancers from the show, Olivia Moran (young Alana) and Faris Wright (young Ella) stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to get their tickets before it sells out!

“Frozen” will be performed at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

You can follow the A.V.A. ballet online and on the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Grand opening event for Marcolino’s Italia in Reno’s Riverwalk District
Riverwalk District welcomes family-owned restaurant: Marcolino’s Italia
Broadway Comes to Reno 2023-2024
Everything you need to know about the upcoming “Broadway Comes to Reno” season
Dr. Randall Gates, D.C.
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains who is most likely to be diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy
From left, Rep. Gloria Johnson and former Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson.
Nevada Dems back expelled Tennessee lawmakers