Get your tickets for A.V.A. Ballet’s presentation of “Frozen” at the end of April

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Frozen” comes to life like you’ve never seen it before as the company from A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the ballet version of this classic story. Frozen the Ballet is the captivating story of the Snow Queen by Hans Christian Anderson.

Steve Trounday, a board member with the ballet, and two dancers from the show, Olivia Moran (young Alana) and Faris Wright (young Ella) stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to get their tickets before it sells out!

“Frozen” will be performed at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

