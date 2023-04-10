Everything you need to know about the upcoming “Broadway Comes to Reno” season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The award-winning shows of Broadway are coming to the stages of Reno in the Pioneer Center’s 2023-2024 season of “Broadway Comes to Reno.” This year’s line-up includes seven first time shows for Northern Nevada.

Dennyse Sewell, the executive director, and Adam Cates, education and development manager, stopped by Morning Break to give their take on all the shows coming to Reno and encourage first-time season ticket holders to sign up now.

Broadway Comes to Reno

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL / September 26 – October 1, 2023 8 shows at The Pioneer Center

Disney’s THE LION KING / November 9 – 19, 2023 15 shows at the Grand Theatre at GSR

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL / November 21 – 26, 2023 8 shows at The Pioneer Center

SIX / January 2 – 7, 2024 8 shows at The Pioneer Center

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL / February 6 -11, 2024 8 shows at The Pioneer Center

MEAN GIRLS / March 12 – 17, 2024 8 shows at The Pioneer Center

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD / June 18 – 23, 2024 8 shows at The Pioneer Center



Renewing subscribers can secure their seats now. Subscription packages for new subscribers will go on sale in June – exact date to be announced. The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season package. Patrons interested in becoming new subscribers are encouraged to sign up on the wait list today at www.pioneercenter.com.

Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of being a subscriber, including a guarantee of the same great seats for each season show at the Pioneer Center and the best seats for “The Lion King” at Grand Theatre. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email before the performance to avoid box office lines, and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.

Group tickets for all other shows will be available later in the summer – exact date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

