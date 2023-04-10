Elko stabbing suspect allegedly crashes into sheriff’s office

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in an Elko County stabbing led three law enforcement agencies on a chase Saturday before ramming the vehicle he was driving into the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Zachary Steven Pawlik, 28, was booked on charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence, domestic violence with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, malicious destruction of government property and several traffic offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to a Kitridge Canyon residence on a report of a stabbing but while en route got a report the suspect left in a Ford truck.

Elko Police Department officers saw the vehicle on Idaho Street in Elko and tried to stop it but the vehicle fled, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies and Nevada State Police officers joined the chase.

Pawlik “ultimately chose to ram the vehicle into the main entrance doors of the sheriff’s office,” the sheriff’s office said.

