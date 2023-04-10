Cost of living adjustment for state employees, back pay for police, passes Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A 2% annual cost of living adjustment for state employees, as well as funding for back pay owed to state police officers passed the Nevada Senate Monday.

The passing of Senate Bill 440 is part of an arbitration effort between the State of Nevada and the Nevada Police Union. The measure passed along party lines, with all Senate Democrats voting in favor, and all GOP Senators voting against it.

“Our state employees continue to work tirelessly to keep our roads safe, provide access to essential healthcare and family services, keep our drinking water clean, protect our citizens, and ensure Nevada is open for business. They deserve this cost of living adjustment, and Senate Democrats are proud to stand with them,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

She continued, “It is particularly important that the State live up to its collective bargaining agreements and grant our state police the back pay they are owed. I am disappointed that my Republican colleagues did not vote with us to award our dedicated public servants the raises and back pay they have earned.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.