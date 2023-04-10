Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for lewdness suspect

An image of the lewdness suspect's truck
An image of the lewdness suspect's truck(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a lewdness suspect.

They say that on April 5 at around 2:30 p.m., a man was walking east on William Street near Fall Street when he accepted a ride from another man in a grey pickup truck.

Once inside the truck, the driver offered the man money then committed a lewd act of an unspecified nature on the victim.

The victim then jumped out of the truck while it was still moving, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

The victim took pictures of the suspect’s vehicle as it drove away west on William Street toward North Carson Street. The suspect’s truck is described as a grey early 2000′s model Toyota Tundra, extended cab.

The victim told police the truck had an American flag sticker on the driver’s side of the rear of the window. The suspect was described as an older white man in his 60′s or 70′s, clean shaven with grey hair.

