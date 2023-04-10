CalNeva resort sold to real estate investment firm

The CalNeva in 2018
The CalNeva in 2018(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. (KOLO) - The historic CalNeva resort has been sold to investment firm McWhinney.

The sale went through on April 7. The resort has previously played host to numerous notable figures, such as John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.

It has been closed since 2013 after undergoing renovations for a number of years.

On its website, McWhinney says it hopes to reimagine the resort as a modern leisure travel destination.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to craft the next iteration of this one-of-a-kind resort. The acquisition of Cal Neva is a perfect complement to our existing award-winning hospitality lifestyle portfolio,” said Chad McWhinney, co-founder, chairman and CEO at McWhinney. “Our vision is to reimagine and revitalize this iconic resort with deep historic roots into an exceptional experience for guests and the local community to enjoy for years to come.”

