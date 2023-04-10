1 killed, another hospitalized in weekend crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash involving a bicyclist and the driver of a Dodge truck on Sunday.

Sparks Police say that on April 9 at around 5:00 p.m., SPD, the Sparks Fire Department, and REMSA were dispatched to a traffic collision at the intersection of Prater Way and El Rancho Drive.

There, they identified a suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Dakota truck that fled the scene, headed north. Witnesses told police an adult male bicyclist was struck as part of the traffic collision.

Moments later, officers were advised of a second traffic collision involving the Dodge truck, this one occurring in the 1000 block of El Rancho Drive. Upon arriving, Sparks Police learned the suspect driver fled the area, headed east, on foot.

Officers also learned the victim bicyclist was seen chasing the suspect driver. They were located by SPD within a few minutes at the intersection of Greyhaven Lane and Buffalo Way.

The pair were taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The suspect driver has since succumbed to his injuries.

The cause and manner of his death are currently under investigation. Sparks PD urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it to call Sparks Detectives or Secret Witness.

