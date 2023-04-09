Northstar California celebrates 50 seasons with ‘Spring It On’ weekend

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - “What a great weekend we’re having up here,” said Amy Ohran, Vice President/General Manager at Northstar California, in reference to the resort’s 50th season celebration happening Saturday April 8th and Sunday April 9th, 2023.

“We are really celebrating spring, we’re celebrating the sun out, everybody’s so glad to see the sun after all the snow we’ve had this season. This is Northstar’s 50th anniversary and we’ve had just so many ways to celebrate,” she said.

The weekend fun kicking off Saturday with a crowd favorite event, the Pond Skim. “We had about 100 participants lined up to clear the pond; Skis, snowboards, some of the craziest costumes that we’ve seen,” said Ohran.

From a crowd favorite to, Sunday’s event, the first ever Knuckle Huck competition at Northstar. “If you’re not familiar with knuckle huck, its a really cool event where instead of going off a large terrain park feature you’re going off a rounded feature where the participants really make it look like their flying, they go long distances and its just got a lot of style,” said Ohran.

The celebrations keep coming, next weekend the resort is set to host a ‘Not-Closing’ weekend event celebration in partnership with Rockstar Energy.

“We started this year saying: ‘this is going to be one to remember,’ it’s our 50th and we had no idea how memorable it was going to be...to have time to celebrate at the end of the year, I think its great for our guests, to appreciate our staff -making all this happen; what a 50th year we’ve had,” said Ohran.

For a full list of events happening at Northstar California, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.