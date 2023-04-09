Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday, April 8, during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men's basketball team. The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday, April 9 and expects a full recovery. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal tweeted that he heard his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November. He was the state’s U.S. attorney before serving in the state House and state Senate and as Connecticut’s attorney general.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis
From left to right, Charlie Lee Booker, Mattese Adonis Miller, Isiah Malik Taylor and Darius...
Four arrested as suspects in CVS robberies in Reno and Carson City

Latest News

SATURDAY PM WEATHER
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
The bicyclist has been taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
Bicyclist injured after being hit by car on Disc. Dr.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting
Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling