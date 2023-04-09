Bicyclist injured after being hit by car on Disc. Dr.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A bicyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by car in Sparks.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday evening in the area of Disc Dr. and Harrier Way.

Police say the bicyclist was in a marked crosswalk on Disc Dr. and was allowed to cross, but a second vehicle approaching the crosswalk attempted to pass the stopped vehicle and then hit the bicyclist in the crosswalk.

The bicyclist has been taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Police tell us the driver stayed on scene and is believed to be cooperating with the investigation.

It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Eastbound Disc Drive is closed at Galleria and is expected to open shortly after 8 p.m.

