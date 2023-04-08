Two guilty of trying to pay for sex with juveniles, awaiting sentencing

Sabino Rosales, left, and Jesus Martinez
Sabino Rosales, left, and Jesus Martinez(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two men accused of trying to pay for sex with juveniles have been found guilty and are awaiting sentencing, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Sabino Rosales, 51, is scheduled for sentencing on May 15 In October 2020, an undercover Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit officer posed as a 16-year-old girl and posted on a website known for sex trafficking. Rosales responded, trying to pay for sex, the district attorney’s office said.

While awaiting trial on that case Rosales again in December solicited an undercover officer posing as a girl and tried to arrange to have sex with her, the district attorney’s office said.

Jesus Martinez, 32, is scheduled for sentencing on June 12. Martinez tried to pay for sex with what he thought was a 17-year-old girl on an escort website.

The October 2020 HEAT investigation led to 28 arrests including Martinez and Rosales, who chose to go to trial. So far 15 have been sentenced.

