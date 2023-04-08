Suspected burglar arrested in Dayton home

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it arrested a suspected burglar in Dayton.

Cody Jeffcoat, 36, was booked into the Lyon County jail on charges of burglary, making false statements and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Westwinds Drive in Dayton at about 3:29 a.m. on a report of a burglar in an unoccupied home.

As deputies tried to open the main garage door, someone pulled it shut from inside. Deputies set up a perimeter and waited for other law enforcement to arrive. An attempt to reach the person inside via a public address system did not work.

A sheriff’s canine was put into the home but could not find the suspect. Deputies then found a crawl space and an attic access. The dog and deputies entered the attic and found Jeffcoat hiding in the insulation, the sheriff’s office said. Jeffcoat ignored commands from deputies and had his hands hidden in insulation so deputies used what the sheriff’s office described as an electronic device and he was taken into custody.

He was also booked for violating his parole or probation, which does not allow bail.

