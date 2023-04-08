Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Saturday arrested a suspect in a northwest Reno murder on Wednesday.

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto, 25, is charged with murder for a shooting in the 6800 block of Sharlands Avenue.

Police went to that location shortly after midnight early Wednesday where they found a male with a gunshot wound. First responders provided medical assistance, but he died from the wound, police said. His name has not been released yet.

Detectives began developing leads and identified Hernandez-Jacinto as the suspect. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested Hernandez-Jacinto on unrelated drug charges. Detectives substantiated their suspicions and Hernandez-Jacinto was arrested Saturday on the murder charge.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

