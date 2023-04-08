New online service marks milestone for Nevada DMV

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles launched an improve way to handle DMV matters.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:33 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - This week marks the beginning of a new era for the Nevada DMV. The agency announcing a new online portal for Nevadans to file a complaint online.

People are able to file a complaint against a car dealer, garage or other businesses licensed by the Department of Motor Vehicles. The new system also marks a milestone in the four-year Department Transformation Effort.

The features of the portal are built for case management, like customer information and document upload; these features will be used as the foundation for the future driver’s license and vehicle transactions.

Officials with the agency say they plan to have the four-year Department Transformation Effort complete by 2025.

