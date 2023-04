SPARkS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 12-year-old riding a dirt bike on a public street hit a parked vehicle Friday in Sparks, the Sparks Police Department said.

The rider was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries police described as not life-threatening.

It happened about 5:33 p.m. in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive.

The Sparks Police Department would like to remind the public to operate motorcycles safely on the roadways and use the proper protective equipment.

