Young Eagles event encourages kids to fly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you have a kid interested in flying, mark your calendars. Registration opens Saturday, April 8 for the Young Eagles event hosted by the Carson City EAA Chapter 403.

This free event is set for April 15th and is for kids between the ages of 8 and 17. It gives them the chance to experience what it’s like to actually fly a plane.

Registration opens at 8 A.M. and is limited to 90 kids. To learn more, click here.

