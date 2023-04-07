Storey County Sheriff’s looking for Tesla as part of investigation

A screenshot of the video captured by the Storey County Sheriff's Office showing the alleged...
A screenshot of the video captured by the Storey County Sheriff's Office showing the alleged Tesla(Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a black Tesla as part of a reckless driving investigation.

They say the vehicle/driver of a black Model 3 Tesla with chrome trim around the windows is wanted.

It appears to have a black license plate with yellow lettering, possibly a California “retro” plate or Golden Knights plate. The Tesla was last seen on April 5 at around 6:40 p.m. driving on Cartwright Road north of Virginia City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0959 and reference case number 23-307.

