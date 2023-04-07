Sparks Police close part of G Street for reports of a man with a gun

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A police response to G Street Friday morning closed off a portion of the street.

The Sparks Police Department says that around 10:30 a.m. Friday, they received a call for service in the 2500 block of G Street, and were told an unknown man was running around an apartment building armed with a handgun, threatening to kill people.

After obtaining more information, officers closed that block of G Street for the safety of the general public.

Police say they have identified all parties involved in the incident and are still investigating.

Sparks PD say there is no outstanding threat to the public.

