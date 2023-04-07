Sparks Police close part of G Street for reports of a man with a gun

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A police response to G Street Friday morning closed off a portion of the street.

The Sparks Police Department says that around 10:30 a.m. Friday, they received a call for service in the 2500 block of G Street, and were told an unknown man was running around an apartment building armed with a handgun, threatening to kill people.

After obtaining more information, officers closed that block of G Street for the safety of the general public.

Police say they have identified all parties involved in the incident and are still investigating.

Sparks PD say there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai
Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai
Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai
Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai
Young Eagles event encourages kids to learn how to fly
Young Eagles event encourages kids to learn how to fly
Young Eagles
Young Eagles event encourages kids to fly