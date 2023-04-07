Rosen unveils plan to improve Washoe County lands

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen has unveiled a working draft of a bill she hopes will expand economic and housing development opportunities, support local tribes, promote conservation, and improve public lands management in Washoe County.

As part of the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act, she is also opening a two-month public feedback period.

Nevadans wanting to comment on the draft can submit them here from now until June 6: Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act (landsbill.org)

“This legislative working draft is the first step towards finding common ground on how to manage our public lands in Washoe County, and striking a balance between Nevada’s conservation needs and our growing communities,” said Senator Rosen. “The goal of this legislation will be to protect our wilderness and outdoor spaces, increase the availability of affordable housing, and open the door to local infrastructure improvements while addressing key Tribal and local community priorities. My office worked closely with a diverse range of local stakeholders to draft this proposal. We are committed to a transparent process and welcome continued local input as we continue to build consensus and shape a final version of this proposal.”

The discussion draft of this bill would:

Promote sustainable growth and economic development

Protect and preserve public lands

Designate hundreds of thousands of acres of wilderness, hundreds of thousands of acres of national conservation areas, and tens of thousands of acres of special management areas



Support local Tribal communities

Expand land held in trust for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, and Washoe Tribe

Establish a Cultural Heritage Area to permanently protect thousands of acres in the Pah Rahs to be co-managed by local Tribes and BLM



Provide local governments with lands for public purposes

Conveys thousands of acres for recreation and public purposes to local governmental entities in Washoe County, including: Washoe County, City of Reno, City of Sparks, Incline Village General Improvement District, Nevada Department of Wildlife Nevada Division of State Lands, Truckee River Flood Management Authority, Washoe County School District, University of Nevada Reno



Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.