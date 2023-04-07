New ramp closures announced for Spaghetti Bowl project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing ramps overnight as part of ongoing construction on the Spaghetti Bowl.

Crews will be working on overhead signs, bridge improvements, and landscaping/sculpture installation.

These ramps will be closed intermittently overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from April 10 to April 14:

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80

Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80

These areas will also be closed:

Wells Avenue to Eastbound I-80 On Ramp Closure:

Nightly ramp closures from 9 pm to 6 am on the Wells Avenue to eastbound I-80 on ramp Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.

Northbound I-580 Lane Closures:

Nightly lane reductions on northbound I-580 between Villanova Drive and the spaghetti bowl from 9 pm to 6 am Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.

Northbound I-580 Villanova Drive On Ramp:

Nightly closures from 9 pm to 6 am on the Villanova Drive to northbound I-580 on ramp, Monday April 10 to Friday April 14.

Northbound I-580 Second Street/Mill Street On and Off Ramps:

Access to Second Street and/or Mill Street will be CLOSED intermittently overnight from 9 pm to 6 am Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14. Access to one route—either Second Street or Mill Street—will be available.

Southbound I-580 Lane Closures:

Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive from 8 pm to 5 am Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.

Southbound I-580 Second Street/Mill Street On and Off Ramps:

Access to Second Street and/or Mill Street will be CLOSED intermittently overnight from 8 pm to 5 am Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14. Access to one route—either Second Street or Mill Street—will be available.

Southbound I-580 Villanova Drive Off Ramp:

Nightly closures from 8 pm to 5 am on the Villanova Drive off ramp from southbound I-580, Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.

Second Street Lane Reductions:

Daytime lane reductions on eastbound and westbound Second Street, between the northbound and southbound I-580 ramps, April 10 – 14, 2023, from 7 am to 5 pm.

Mill Street Lane Reductions:

Daytime lane reductions on eastbound and westbound Mill Street, between the northbound and southbound I-580 ramps, April 11 – 14, 2023, from 7 am to 5 pm.

Message signs will be in place notifying motorists of work activities, and speed limits will be reduced through work areas. NDOT says to expect delays and to use alternative routes when possible.

NDOT also says no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

