Movie Minute: It’s the popular, classic brands hitting the big screen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In theaters this weekend, Owen Wilson is a small town public television celebrity in the movie Paint. Wilson plays Carl Nargle, who gains his fame in Vermont for his small paint show, and is convinced he has it all, but when a young, better artists comes along Nargle’s world is turned upside, and Nargle starts to lose everything his has.

Next, based off of a true story, a partnership that shot to fame one shoe company and a basketball player who later became legend. Air Courting a Legend is the story how Michael Jordan, when he was an NBA rookie, makes a deal with Nike to create the iconic shoe Air Jordans, putting both in a spot as a force to be reckoned with. Viola Davis, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon star in the movie now out in theaters.

Another iconic brand hit theaters this weekend, Super Mario Brothers. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, in their own story for the first time. The Mario brothers find themselves transported to another world called the Mushroom World, and must defeat the villain Bowser, played by Jack Black. It’s a movie for a game that has never had one, and great for old and new fans of the game.

On streaming platforms, The pink ladies are back, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, set back in 1954 is the prequal to how the famous girl club was formed. A group of ladies, who just cannot seem to fit in, band together to start doing things their way, and maybe break some rules along the way. With 30 new songs, you are sure to be getting down with these ladies. Stream the first two episode on Paramount Plus now.

Teenage girls evolve with the power to wield electricity in The Power. The series based off a New York Times Best Seller, John Leguizamo and Toni Collette star in the series, that shows how these teenage girls will lead to an extraordinary global reversal of power balance. The first three episodes are streaming now on Prime Video.

