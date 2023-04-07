Mechanical issues cause small grass fire near USA Parkway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car experiencing mechanical issues is to blame for a small grass fire near USA Parkway.

The fire started Thursday evening when a car pulled off to the side of the road before its mechanical issues caused a small grass fire.

There were no injuries or crashes as a result of the fire.

Storey County and North Lyon County Fire Protection District both responded to the fire.

