Mechanical issues cause small grass fire near USA Parkway
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car experiencing mechanical issues is to blame for a small grass fire near USA Parkway.
The fire started Thursday evening when a car pulled off to the side of the road before its mechanical issues caused a small grass fire.
There were no injuries or crashes as a result of the fire.
Storey County and North Lyon County Fire Protection District both responded to the fire.
