Mechanical issues cause small grass fire near USA Parkway

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car experiencing mechanical issues is to blame for a small grass fire near USA Parkway.

The fire started Thursday evening when a car pulled off to the side of the road before its mechanical issues caused a small grass fire.

There were no injuries or crashes as a result of the fire.

Storey County and North Lyon County Fire Protection District both responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

A file image of Fuji Park
Carson City to close pond for invasive species removal
DCSO wraps car with colorful puzzle for autism awareness month
Douglas County Sheriff Office raises autism awareness by car
FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an...
Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather