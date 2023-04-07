Man arrested in Sparks for commercial burglary

Walter Irvin
Walter Irvin(Sparks PD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Sparks on one count of commercial burglary.

Friday morning, around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the Sparks United Methodist Church at 1231 Pyramid Way for reports of a commercial burglary in progress.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man inside the closed church. He complied with officer’s commands and was taken into custody.

Walter Irvin of Reno was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on the burglary charge and another count of destruction of property.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

