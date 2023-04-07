Las Vegas police: Suspect accused of beating man to death over $500 debt

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of beating another man to death over debts he was owed, according to authorities.

Jimmy Hampton, 42, is being held without bail for one count of murder following his arrest April 5, records show.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an arrest report states the following:

Police responded to apartments located at 5101 O’Bannon Drive on April 1 around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man laying face down in a parking stall, not moving.

The report says officers found the man, identified by police as Neil Anderson, shoeless and bloody, without a wallet or any ID.

Anderson was transported to UMC, where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy revealed numerous skull fractures, internal bleeding, and fractured ribs, the report said.

Video surveillance showed the suspect, later identified as Hampton, arguing with Anderson in the parking lot, before going out of sight. Hampton was then seen throwing Anderson’s shoes across the parking lot before leaving the scene, according to Las Vegas police.

The report states that someone who worked nearby was shown the video and believed the suspect to be Hampton, who lived at the apartment complex where Anderson was found.

Hampton was eventually located and arrested. During an interview with police, officers said Hampton initially denied any involvement in Anderson’s death.

However, after he was shown the video footage, Hampton told police he knew Anderson from four years ago when they would steal things together.

“Anderson only paid Hampton $23 out of the $500 he owed, and Hampton got angry and punched Anderson one time in the face,” the report states.

Hampton’s next hearing is April 10, records show.

