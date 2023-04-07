Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At Wonder and Unwind, two young brothers are on the move.

4-year-old River and Kai are twin brothers with the sweetest spirit.

“They both love hugs,” said Tierney Wolfgram, a youth technician at Kids Kottage. “They love directing you by holding your hand where they want to go.”

Wolfgram has watched the two boys grow together for the past year. She says they are best friends and love spending time with each other.

“They play so well together. They don’t even need to communicate with words. They just somehow know what they are doing and how they are doing it.”

While both very sweet and kind, they each have their own personalities. Kai is more reserved, but his favorite things right now are animals and letters. But River is a different story.

“He is everywhere all at once,” Wolfgram said. “He is in one room and then the next and he just doesn’t stop moving. He has so much energy. Very curious about he world and people.”

But being young boys, they are both constantly on the move.

“They definitely need a lot of love and a lot of energy. Honestly, they are both everywhere so someone who can keep up with them.”

But what they need more than anything is a home filled with patience, dedication, and support.

“Both of them do have special needs so a home that is willing to learn how to take care of and help develop them with their special needs is definitely one of the most important aspects of a home that they need. We’ve already seen so much improvement with their time here, so I think that they will progress even more. Right now, they are both learning how to use complete sentences and it’s gotten so much better in the time that I’ve known them.”

River and Kai are currently under the protection of the Washoe County Human Services agency. To learn more, contact Myra Yearga at (775)560-8913 or email her at myeargan@washoecounty.gov.

