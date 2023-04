RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A fast-moving storm system will bring some Sierra snow and valley wind and showers overnight into Good Friday. Carry chains over the passes. The weather will clear out and warm over the holiday weekend, with the first 70 of 2023 likely for Reno on Easter Sunday. Next week looks unsettled, with another temperature drop and a chance of showers. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.