Douglas County Sheriff Office raises autism awareness by car

DCSO raises awareness for autism recognition alert program
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Douglas county , you might notice a new patrol car cruising around. A white Camaro with vibrant colored puzzle pieces.

The car is to promote the DCSO’s autism recognition alert program that allows deputies to know who is on the spectrum before they arrive.

Sheriff Coverley says, “If you have an autistic family member you can sign them up with us. What it does is it identifies them as being autistic. So if a deputy gets dispatched to their home or deputy encounters them they know that they have this special need.”

Coverley says the program will benefit deputies and people on the spectrum.

”We are doing everything that we can to learn about them and their condition, so they we can better help them with whatever need that they may have. We are just here to help and we are someone that they can trust and we will always look out for their best interest.”

To sign up yourself or a loved one, visit their website at sherriff.doulglascountynv.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

A file image of Fuji Park
Carson City to close pond for invasive species removal
Mechanical issues cause small grass fire near USA Parkway
FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an...
Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather