Douglas County Sheriff Office raises autism awareness by car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Douglas county , you might notice a new patrol car cruising around. A white Camaro with vibrant colored puzzle pieces.

The car is to promote the DCSO’s autism recognition alert program that allows deputies to know who is on the spectrum before they arrive.

Sheriff Coverley says, “If you have an autistic family member you can sign them up with us. What it does is it identifies them as being autistic. So if a deputy gets dispatched to their home or deputy encounters them they know that they have this special need.”

Coverley says the program will benefit deputies and people on the spectrum.

”We are doing everything that we can to learn about them and their condition, so they we can better help them with whatever need that they may have. We are just here to help and we are someone that they can trust and we will always look out for their best interest.”

To sign up yourself or a loved one, visit their website at sherriff.doulglascountynv.gov.

