Carson City to close pond for invasive species removal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City will close Fuji Park Baily’s Pond for the removal of an invasive aquatic species.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 12, crews and volunteers with the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department and the Nevada Division of Wildlife will be netting the pond to remove invasive aquatic species that were introduced illegally.

The Nevada Division of Wildlife will be using nets to catch fish and sort the invasive and native species into buckets, returning the native trout back into the pond.

This project is part of an ongoing monitoring program to bring awareness to the community about the effects of dumping invasive species, like pet goldfish, into urban pond systems.

Invasive goldfish, carp, and freshwater jellyfish have been observed in the pond, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

