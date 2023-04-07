Bill aims to protect children online.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Studies show children are often negatively affected by the digital world, particularly social media. AB 320 aims to put legal restrictions in place to protect young Nevadans.

“I think we’re all aware that our youth are living through a mental health crisis and when it comes to the internet and when it comes to the status quo, we know it isn’t working for them,” said Nichole Rocha, the Head of U.S. Affairs for the 5Rights Foundation.

The bill known as the Age Appropriate Design Code has garnered bipartisan support and is sponspored by Senator Edgar Flores (D) and Assemblywoman Jill Dickman (R).

“If [the platform is] likely to be accessed by children, you need to have high privacy settings by default and that would keep these platforms from selling children’s data, profiling them, tracking them and then using the data to maximize the time spent online,” Rocha explained.

While apps like Tik Tok and Instagram come to mind, Rocha says this bill would include all online products like video games and blogs.

These standards are in place in the U.K. and California which means global companies have already added protections to their platforms.

“Complying in the U.K. will be the same as complying in Nevada,” Rocha said.

Social media users across the pond have seen some significant changes, including Google’s switch to Safe Search as the default browsing mode.

“YouTube turned off autoplay, as a mother I know the addiction that comes from the YouTube autoplay,” Rocha said.

If AB 320 passes, the Attorney General’s Office would enforce compliance starting January 1, 2025 and tech companies could face expensive civil penalties.

“It’s actually putting the onus on tech and it’s saying, ‘make this good for kids’,” Rocha said.

The Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor will hear the bill next week.

You can share you opinion by calling your local representative or by clicking here.

