Baker's Mark: Sierra Chef, Cynthia Ferris-Bennett makes Italian Easter bread called 'Pane di Pasqua'

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Easter traditions vary culture to culture. Many Christian cultures recognize the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the first Easter and that is what is primarily celebrated on Easter Sunday. Since Jesus once referred to himself as “the bread of life,” (John 6:35), bread is often a symbolic dish during the holidays. In Italy, Pane di Pasqua is a popular Easter treat. The Italian Easter bread is braided around eggs since eggs represent new life in nature and also the “new life” Christians experience as followers of Christ.

Cynthia Ferris-Bennett, owner of Sierra Chef, stopped by Morning Break to share how to make your own Pane di Pasqua.

Watch Friday’s interview with Cynthia Ferris-Bennett to learn more.

Click here to learn more about Sierra Chef’s gourmet cooking classes, catering, special dinners, wine trips and more. You can also follow Sierra Chef on Facebook.

