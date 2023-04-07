3 gun control measures introduced in Nevada State Legislature

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of three bills heard at the Nevada State Legislature Thursday night could potentially make it illegal for Nevadans under the age of 21 to buy or own certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.

One of Assembly Bill 355′s sponsors, Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, a survivor of the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, says she believes all three bills are, “common sense policies.”

When referring to A.B. 355, she says, “We know that people between the ages of 18 and 20 are three times more likely to commit homicide then people who are 21 and older.”

As of now, Nevadans only have to be 18 to buy these type of weapons and 21 to buy a handgun. Supporters of the bill argue that younger Nevadans don’t need access to dangerous weapons…

“Teenagers, seniors in High School, and college students, and our young people do not need access to semi-automatic assault weapons and AR 15s,” said one person testifying in support of the bill Thursday.

Another said, “No one has the constitutional right to infringe upon another person’s safety. Not now, not ever. The Constitution does not allow that and the gun violence epidemic is doing just that.”

Those opposing the bill claim it’s infringing on second amendment rights. “The privilege of living in Nevada is so that those rights can be protected, not limited because of todays and society’s fears.”

Another in opposition to the bill said, “The right to bear arms is fundamental to our constitution and this bill is a violation of our second amendment right.”

Another concern of the bill was that it also affects things like competition shooting and hunting.

“It’s a Nevada tradition to teach kids hunter safety, gun control, and for kids to learn the amazing experience of getting a first duck or a first deer. It’s awesome,” said Gracie Shane, a young girl in opposition to the bill. She also said the bill would limit the guns she’s able to use in 4H, which would make shooting substantially more difficult.

Supporters of the bill say it only targets specific guns and others could still be used.

“This is just a subset of semi-automatic weapons. These are semi automatic centerfire rifles and semi-automatic shotguns. There are semi-automatic firearms that people under the age of 21, including children over the age of 14 could use with parental supervision of parental permission.”

