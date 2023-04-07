3 arrested by Sparks PD after disturbance call

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men were arrested by Sparks PD after they responded to the 200 block of Disc Drive for a disturbance Thursday night.

Upon arriving, deputies with the Sparks Police Department located the described subject of the disturbance in the parking lot, later identified as Justin Niles.

According to police, Justin Niles was intoxicated and refused to follow the requests of officers. He then became uncooperative, and officers attempted to place him in handcuffs before he started resisting.

While attempting to gain control, two more men approached the officers. One of them, identified as Erick Tucker, began to interfere with officers and refused to step back while they placed Justin in handcuffs.

Tucker was argumentative and refused to follow the orders of officers.

A third man walked behind the officers and pulled a loaded handgun out and pointed it at one of the officers. The officer then drew their gun and addressed the third man, who complied with orders to drop the gun.

The man with the gun was identified as Justin’s son, Benjamin Niles.

All three were arrested on the following charges:

Justin Niles- obstructing

Erick Tucker- obstructing- citation

Benjamin Niles- intoxicated while in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and possession of Controlled substance-cocaine

Tucker was not accepted at the jail due to a possible health issue. He was given a citation and transported from the jail to a local hospital by ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.