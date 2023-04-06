WCSD asking for community input on proposed curriculum

Washoe County School District is looking to parents and community members for input on new...
Washoe County School District is looking to parents and community members for input on new instructional material for students.(KOLO-TV)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District is looking to parents and community members for input on new instructional material for students.

Specifically, new Social Studies textbooks for grades six through 12. In accordance with the state of Nevada’s education standards, every seven years reassesses its course materials.

The district is gearing up to present final options to for social studies textbooks, to WCSD’s Board of Directors, but before they do that they need community input.

“We would ask is that they go onto the website and take a look at the books and there’s quite a few of them because there are 6th, 7th, 8th grades; 10th, 11th, 12th grade textbooks; even if you can take a look at one set and offer input, we would be very grateful,” said Kindra Fox, Director of Secondar Curriculum & Instruction for WCSD.

Administrators say they’re looking for feedback regarding the usability, readability, contents of the textbook. They’re also reminding folks to remember, that not every one textbook will have everything needed for a course, but it will be a resource for teachers as they create lessons. The new books will also offer virtual resources online, in case a student forgets their textbook at home, etc.

To learn more about the new proposed curriculum, and offer your feedback, you can click here. The deadline submit feedback is Friday, April 7th.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

Prescription drug bottles
Nevadans could pay lower drug prices under Assembly Bill 250
Senior Bethel AME Church of Sparks Pastor Debra Whitlock Lax (left) and parishioner Cynthia...
Bethel AME Church donates hats to children in Africa
An uptick in people diagnosed with autism. Patients still stranded with no help from health...
Autism Awareness Month: Free evaluations at the University Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment
An image of the speed feedback sign
City of Reno installs speed feedback sign near elementary school