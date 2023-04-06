WCSD asking for community input on proposed curriculum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District is looking to parents and community members for input on new instructional material for students.

Specifically, new Social Studies textbooks for grades six through 12. In accordance with the state of Nevada’s education standards, every seven years reassesses its course materials.

The district is gearing up to present final options to for social studies textbooks, to WCSD’s Board of Directors, but before they do that they need community input.

“We would ask is that they go onto the website and take a look at the books and there’s quite a few of them because there are 6th, 7th, 8th grades; 10th, 11th, 12th grade textbooks; even if you can take a look at one set and offer input, we would be very grateful,” said Kindra Fox, Director of Secondar Curriculum & Instruction for WCSD.

Administrators say they’re looking for feedback regarding the usability, readability, contents of the textbook. They’re also reminding folks to remember, that not every one textbook will have everything needed for a course, but it will be a resource for teachers as they create lessons. The new books will also offer virtual resources online, in case a student forgets their textbook at home, etc.

To learn more about the new proposed curriculum, and offer your feedback, you can click here. The deadline submit feedback is Friday, April 7th.

