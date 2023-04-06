Ways to protect and maintain your sprinkler system for the upcoming weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we anticipate warmer months to come, residents must prepare their sprinkler systems.

Bryan McKillip, the CEO of Scotland Yard Lawn Care, says residents need to pay attention to weather patterns. He suggests having the proper tools if you plan on maintaining the system yourself.

Truckee Meadows Water Authority hosted their first free workshop on April 5th. If you missed it there are two more upcoming workshops on April 12th and the 19th at 5:30pm.

At the workshop, people will learn how to use tools and maintain their sprinkler systems. This will prevent broken pipes, leaks and cracks.

