Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen, right.
$2 million in funding for Marble Bluff Dam announced