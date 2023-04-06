Tickets on sale for Sage Ridge School’s presentation of “Once Upon a Mattress”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Once Upon a Mattress” is the spring musical at Sage Ridge School’s theatre group.

Keely Cobb, director of theatre at Sage Ridge School; Malina Jeffrey, a senior at Sage Ridge School and the “Jester;” and Lexie Wang, also a senior at Sage Ridge School and the “Wizard” in “Once Upon a Mattress,” stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to buy their tickets and support young thespians.

The show takes place Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15 and Friday-Saturday, April 21-22. Purchase your tickets online.

Watch Malina Jeffery (Jester) perform “Very Soft Shoes” on Morning Break.

You can learn more about Sage Ridge School’s performing arts program here. Also follow Sage Ridge School Theatre on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

All in for Kids Gala
All in for Kids Gala
Linda Lott, HAN Foundation President
Mark your calendars for Hot August Nights Foundation’s annual dinner to support local youth
Jaime Chapman, Pineapple Pedicabs
MidTown celebrates all things earth and Mother Nature during April’s First Thursday event
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen, right.
$2 million in funding for Marble Bluff Dam announced