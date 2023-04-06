Tickets on sale for Sage Ridge School’s presentation of “Once Upon a Mattress”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Once Upon a Mattress” is the spring musical at Sage Ridge School’s theatre group.

Keely Cobb, director of theatre at Sage Ridge School; Malina Jeffrey, a senior at Sage Ridge School and the “Jester;” and Lexie Wang, also a senior at Sage Ridge School and the “Wizard” in “Once Upon a Mattress,” stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to buy their tickets and support young thespians.

The show takes place Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15 and Friday-Saturday, April 21-22. Purchase your tickets online.

Watch Malina Jeffery (Jester) perform “Very Soft Shoes” on Morning Break.

You can learn more about Sage Ridge School’s performing arts program here. Also follow Sage Ridge School Theatre on Instagram.

