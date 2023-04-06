Sugar Bowl extends ski season

NORDEN, California (KOLO) - The Sugar Bowl Resort has announced it will extend its ski season due to the heavy snowfall the area has seen.

After getting 64 feet of snow so far this season, they will offer an additional Encore Weekend on April 29 and April 30. The resort on Donner Summit will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily through April 23, then reopen for the same hours over its closing weekend.

“With all this snow, we wanted to give skiers and riders more time to spend time in the mountains making turns and enjoying this historic snow season,” said Bridget Legnavsky, Sugar Bowl Resort president and CEO. “We’ve decided to spin the lifts for an Encore Weekend of fun. It’s an opportunity for us to thank our guests and staff, and enjoy the reason we are all here… the skiing.”

During the Encore Weekend, operations will be offered out of the Village side of the resort, with the Christmas Tree, Mt. Lincoln Express, Nob Hill and Mt. Disney Express lifts spinning.

Lift tickets can be purchased online in advance for $89 for those 13 and above and $49 for children.

