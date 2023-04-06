The Nevada Museum of Art’s new action plan to benefit the environment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art is leading the way when it comes to sustainability. With their recent expansion, they have recognized the importance of reducing their negative impact on the environment. Thanks to their dedicated Green Team, they have developed a comprehensive action plan that covers everything from lighting and waste management to the artwork showcased in their exhibits.

In January 2022, the Museum joined “Ki Futures”, a training program that has helped foster sustainable practices. As a result, they have created a plan to significantly reduce their carbon emissions and be more environmentally friendly. Their sustainability action plan sets goals to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

Apsara DiQuinzio, the Green Team Director and Senior Curator of Contemporary Art shared,

“It’s important because our building consumes 95 percent of our emissions. It’s the most important work we could be doing; working to preserve life and sustainability and resilience on our planet.” DiQuinzio said.

Their efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and switch to digital membership cards are just the beginning. Composting is also a priority for the Green Team.

For more information on the Nevada Museum of Art and its commitment to a sustainable future, click here.

