MidTown celebrates all things earth and Mother Nature during April’s First Thursday event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is here and despite the chilly weather, MidTown is celebrating the start of spring during it’s First Thursday event April 6.

Jaime Chapman, head pineapple at Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to share all the Earth Day themed events and specials that MidTown businesses are offering Thursday night. As always, there will be free Pineapple Pedicabs rides offered from 5-9 p.m. up and down Virginia Street to take you to all your favorite businesses.

This month’s First Thursday is also the kick off for a two-month donation event happening at Jade Cannabis for the local animal rescue non-profit, Scoot to the Stars. Tonight through May 20, pictures of some of Scoot to the Stars rescue pups will be on display inside the store. For a $5 donation you can vote for which dog you think is the fastest. Then on May 20, there will be a special event for the dogs to race in their wheelchairs. The goal is to raise $2,000 for the non-profit. If the fundraiser reaches its goal, Jade will donate an additional $2,000.

MidTown is also hosting a Clean Up and Take Action event for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. MidTown is partnering with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) to clean up trash and green waste around the district. Check in starts at Jade Cannabis then there will be an after party once the clean up is finished. Bring back a bag of trash and get rewarded from one of their awesome business partners. For a list of ways people and businesses are getting involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

All in for Kids Gala
All in for Kids Gala
Linda Lott, HAN Foundation President
Mark your calendars for Hot August Nights Foundation’s annual dinner to support local youth
Cast of SRS Theatre Productions' "Once Upon a Mattress"
Tickets on sale for Sage Ridge School’s presentation of “Once Upon a Mattress”
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen, right.
$2 million in funding for Marble Bluff Dam announced