MidTown celebrates all things earth and Mother Nature during April’s First Thursday event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is here and despite the chilly weather, MidTown is celebrating the start of spring during it’s First Thursday event April 6.

Jaime Chapman, head pineapple at Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to share all the Earth Day themed events and specials that MidTown businesses are offering Thursday night. As always, there will be free Pineapple Pedicabs rides offered from 5-9 p.m. up and down Virginia Street to take you to all your favorite businesses.

This month’s First Thursday is also the kick off for a two-month donation event happening at Jade Cannabis for the local animal rescue non-profit, Scoot to the Stars. Tonight through May 20, pictures of some of Scoot to the Stars rescue pups will be on display inside the store. For a $5 donation you can vote for which dog you think is the fastest. Then on May 20, there will be a special event for the dogs to race in their wheelchairs. The goal is to raise $2,000 for the non-profit. If the fundraiser reaches its goal, Jade will donate an additional $2,000.

MidTown is also hosting a Clean Up and Take Action event for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. MidTown is partnering with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) to clean up trash and green waste around the district. Check in starts at Jade Cannabis then there will be an after party once the clean up is finished. Bring back a bag of trash and get rewarded from one of their awesome business partners. For a list of ways people and businesses are getting involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.