Meeting held to discuss future of Incline Village schools

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District and CannonDesign held a public forum Wednesday night to discuss the future of schools in Incline Village. CannonDesign is a consultant the district is working with to help long term planning.

They’re currently working with WCSD on the Facility Modernization plan, which is district wide. The meeting Wednesday was to discuss potential plans for schools in Incline Village using three different options. Option A is to do nothing. Option B is to repurpose Incline Middle School and transition 7-th and 8th graders into Incline High School. Option C is blank.

A head count counted more than 200 people at the meeting and nearly all who spoke were against option B.

“I strongly suggest that we keep it how it is,” said Eva Harrow, a parent at the meeting. “I don’t think there should be an option C based on everything that was said at the meeting. I don’t think that the community, the parents, nobody is willing to move to a B or a C option.”

Harow has two kids in Incline Village Schools right now, and, like many other parents there, has concerns of young kids going to school with much older ones.

“I currently also have a nephew who is an 18 year old who is in his last year of high school and he would potentially be with my other niece who is twelve years old and would be moving on to 6th grade. So within our family, we know him, and we know what he’s like, but we don’t know what other kids are like. So that’s a big concern for a mom of a girl who would be facing this in later years.”

Other arguments against Option B included classroom sizes, teacher workload, and the strain current pre-schools in the area are facing. The school district says the feedback they got was invaluable to the future of the plan.

“We received a tremendous amount of input,” said Adam Searcy, Chief Operations Officer with Washoe County School District. “I learned things I didn’t know, which was exactly what we hoped to do. We absolutely have not made any decisions and do not intend to make any decisions imminently. In fact, we look forward to digesting the feedback that we got and returning to the community before the end of the month with next steps.”

Searcy added that at no point were they planning on closing Incline Middle School. So far, it’s just been an option in the Facility Modernization Plan.

If you missed the meeting and want to give feedback of your own, we can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
From left to right, Charlie Lee Booker, Mattese Adonis Miller, Isiah Malik Taylor and Darius...
Four arrested as suspects in CVS robberies in Reno and Carson City
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

Meeting held to discuss future of Incline Village schools
Meeting held to discuss future of Incline Village schools
Wolf Pack's Cresto, Dedman talk team's hunger during spring practices
Wolf Pack's Cresto, Dedman talk team's hunger during spring practices
Rally in support of of SB391 Bill would revise use of Minden’s Sundown Siren
People gather outside of State Legislature in support of bill that would revise use of Minden’s Sundown Siren
Preparing your home for fire season
Green waste collection days