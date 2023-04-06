Meeting held to discuss future of Incline Village schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District and CannonDesign held a public forum Wednesday night to discuss the future of schools in Incline Village. CannonDesign is a consultant the district is working with to help long term planning.

They’re currently working with WCSD on the Facility Modernization plan, which is district wide. The meeting Wednesday was to discuss potential plans for schools in Incline Village using three different options. Option A is to do nothing. Option B is to repurpose Incline Middle School and transition 7-th and 8th graders into Incline High School. Option C is blank.

A head count counted more than 200 people at the meeting and nearly all who spoke were against option B.

“I strongly suggest that we keep it how it is,” said Eva Harrow, a parent at the meeting. “I don’t think there should be an option C based on everything that was said at the meeting. I don’t think that the community, the parents, nobody is willing to move to a B or a C option.”

Harow has two kids in Incline Village Schools right now, and, like many other parents there, has concerns of young kids going to school with much older ones.

“I currently also have a nephew who is an 18 year old who is in his last year of high school and he would potentially be with my other niece who is twelve years old and would be moving on to 6th grade. So within our family, we know him, and we know what he’s like, but we don’t know what other kids are like. So that’s a big concern for a mom of a girl who would be facing this in later years.”

Other arguments against Option B included classroom sizes, teacher workload, and the strain current pre-schools in the area are facing. The school district says the feedback they got was invaluable to the future of the plan.

“We received a tremendous amount of input,” said Adam Searcy, Chief Operations Officer with Washoe County School District. “I learned things I didn’t know, which was exactly what we hoped to do. We absolutely have not made any decisions and do not intend to make any decisions imminently. In fact, we look forward to digesting the feedback that we got and returning to the community before the end of the month with next steps.”

Searcy added that at no point were they planning on closing Incline Middle School. So far, it’s just been an option in the Facility Modernization Plan.

If you missed the meeting and want to give feedback of your own, we can do so here.

