Mark your calendars for Hot August Nights Foundation’s annual dinner to support local youth

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Hot August Nights Foundation is dedicated to supporting the community’s at-risk or in-need children through various outreach programs. The non-profit is hosting its annual fundraiser dinner, Classics & Cocktails, Saturday, April 29.

Linda Lott, the Foundation’s president, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to get their tickets now before they sell out.

The theme this year is Starry Starry Night and takes place at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. They’re raising money to support building a library for the organization’s partner school, Jessie Hall Elementary School.

Classics & Cocktails is one of two annual fundraising events for the Foundation. The other takes place during the annual Hot August Night event with the auctioning of a donated vehicle. Funds raised support programs for which support is either limited or not available and can include scholarships for secondary education, supporting primary education and its students in areas of economic hardship, and promoting other worthy assistance programs for those in-need and at-risk children in the community. The evening includes dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions and special guests.

Since its inception in 2007, the Hot August Nights Foundation has helped more than 80 different organizations, distributing more than $1.3 million in cash, merchandise and scholarships. During the 2022 Hot August Nights event, the Foundation raised $45,000 during the Foundation Car Auction.

To purchase seats and table sponsorships, click here. Table sponsor packages start at $800 and individual seats are available for $100 each. Auction items are also requested and can be provided directly to the Foundation. As an active foundation, donations are accepted year-round.

