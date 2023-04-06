Man arrested in Herlong, California for murder

HERLONG, California (KOLO) - A man wanted for murder and corporal injury to a spouse was arrested in Herlong, California on Monday.

Milton O’Neal had been wanted on charges of murder and domestic violence out of Solano County. Investigators from the Fairfield Police Department provided pictures and a description of O’Neal to Lassen County detectives.

Information was later found that O’Neal may have been hiding in Lassen County to avoid arrest on those charges.

On April 3, Lassen County Sheriffs Deputies responded to assist for a medical aid type call at a residence in Herlong.

When they arrived, a deputy contacted a person matching O’Neal’s description, who gave the deputy a fake name and date of birth. The deputy then detained O’Neal and was able to positively identify him shortly afterwards.

He was arrested without incident, taken to the Lassen County Jail, and was booked for two separate Solano County warrants.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.