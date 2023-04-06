Man arrested in Herlong, California for murder

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Lassen County Jail
O'Neal was arrested on Monday
O'Neal was arrested on Monday(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERLONG, California (KOLO) - A man wanted for murder and corporal injury to a spouse was arrested in Herlong, California on Monday.

Milton O’Neal had been wanted on charges of murder and domestic violence out of Solano County. Investigators from the Fairfield Police Department provided pictures and a description of O’Neal to Lassen County detectives.

Information was later found that O’Neal may have been hiding in Lassen County to avoid arrest on those charges.

On April 3, Lassen County Sheriffs Deputies responded to assist for a medical aid type call at a residence in Herlong.

When they arrived, a deputy contacted a person matching O’Neal’s description, who gave the deputy a fake name and date of birth. The deputy then detained O’Neal and was able to positively identify him shortly afterwards.

He was arrested without incident, taken to the Lassen County Jail, and was booked for two separate Solano County warrants.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen, right.
$2 million in funding for Marble Bluff Dam announced
An X-ray of the coyote's injuries
Coyote euthanized after being shot with plastic pellet
Nathan Chasing Horse sits alone during a court hearing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las...
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case
The new sustainability initiative.
The Nevada Museum of Art’s new action plan to benefit the environment