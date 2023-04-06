It’s a chance to enjoy champagne and puppies at the Heels and Hounds Gala

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend the Nevada Human Society is hosting its 7th Heels and Hounds Gala. It’s a chance for the community to give back and help local shelter animals. It is the biggest event for the Nevada Humane Society, as they care for over 18,000 pets every year, with all proceeds from the gala benefitting both Reno and Carson Shelters, the hope is to raise over $100,000, and give many adoptable pets a chance to find forever homes.

There will also be a silent and live auction. Some of the fun silent auction prizes include 7 nights in Aruba, one-of-a-kind works of art, and different gift baskets from local businesses, an African Safari, beach and boating giveaways, and more fun surprises.

Tickets are still available for the Heels and Hounds Gala, just go the Nevada Humane Society website. It is happening Saturday, at the Peppermill, from 10 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon.

Nevada Humane Society is a charitable, non-profit organization and the only open-admission, no-kill shelter in the state of Nevada, and has been serving the Northern Nevada community for over 90 years.

