Dueling Motions: Attorneys battle over private eye’s client

By Ed Pearce
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Who hired a private investigator to secretly track mayor Schieve’s movements in the weeks leading up to the November election?

Until we have that answer he or she is only identified as a John or Jane Doe in the lawsuit she filed and it seems the case is stalled as attorneys for both sides battle over the issue.

To review, sometime before the election, the mayor discovered someone had placed an electronic tracking device in her personal car, The device was traced to local private investigator David McNeely. In December the mayor filed suit against him alleging the secret surveillance was invasion of privacy and put her at risk.

Then County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung discovered a similar device in this car and joined her. Both would like to add McNeely’s client’s name to the lawsuit.

Judge David Hardy asked the court’s Discovery Commissioner for research and a recommendation. The commissioner’s conclusion was McNeely had no reason not to name his client. His attorneys disagree, saying it’s privileged information.

In the latest filing this week, the mayor’s attorneys dispute that argument saying once again Nevada law grants no such protection.

It’s uncertain how long this legal duel can continue. At some point there will be a ruling, perhaps an appeal,

It may be sometime yet before we know who was behind this creepy surveillance and why.

