City of Reno installs speed feedback sign near elementary school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has installed a speed feedback sign on Lakeside Drive, south of Berrum Lane.

Washoe County is using its discretionary Street and Highway funds to pay for the equipment needed to operate the sign, which will provide drivers with their car’s speed in relation to the posted speed limit.

County Commissioner Alexis Hill chose this location in order to address speeding on the street, and its close proximity to Anderson Elementary School amid concerns from the community.

The hope is the new sign will provide more safety for cyclists and pedestrians as they travel to and from school.

Two other speed feedback signs have been installed recently on the northbound and southbound lanes at the South Virginia Street and Mary Street roundabout in Midtown.

