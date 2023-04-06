Autism Awareness Month: Free evaluations at the University Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment

By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The number of people diagnosed with autism is increasing over the years. Evaluations have become a necessary first step for diagnosis but the medical insurances will not cover or pay for the cost.

Dr. Debra C. Vigil says, “We provide an in-depth evaluation for our children and one of the things that’s really important is that we do not charge. What we really want is for our parents and our children to be able to have quality services.” Dr. Vigil calls the center a “village”.

The University Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment offers free evaluations by their team of 15 professionals.

Former Nevada football player Andrew Cannon joined the program as an intern. He plays with the children and doesn’t mind being their protection as well.

“Definitely, it gets pretty rough out there and you know sometimes it’s hard to keep your eye on the prize in the football field but when you’re here, you always know you are going to be making someone else’s life better and I just love that.”

