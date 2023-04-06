$2 million in funding for Marble Bluff Dam announced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have announced $2 million in funding for the Marble Bluff Dam along Pyramid Lake and the Truckee River.

The funding aims to help communities and tribes improve their water storage and build drought resilience.

The money for this project was allocated through the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

“I was proud to secure these federal dollars to ensure our communities and Tribes in Nevada have access to clean, reliable water, and I’ll continue fighting to combat the ongoing drought and make sure Nevada gets its fair share of resources to protect our water supply,” said Senator Cortez Masto.

“As our state continues to face extreme drought, it is critical that we keep taking steps to protect Nevada’s water infrastructure,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped secure this funding to ensure communities along the Truckee River and Tribes in Nevada have access to reliable, clean water.”

