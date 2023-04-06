$2 million in funding for Marble Bluff Dam announced

The funding aims to help communities and tribes improve their water storage and build drought resilience
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen, right.
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen, right.(Associated Press)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have announced $2 million in funding for the Marble Bluff Dam along Pyramid Lake and the Truckee River.

The funding aims to help communities and tribes improve their water storage and build drought resilience.

The money for this project was allocated through the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

“I was proud to secure these federal dollars to ensure our communities and Tribes in Nevada have access to clean, reliable water, and I’ll continue fighting to combat the ongoing drought and make sure Nevada gets its fair share of resources to protect our water supply,” said Senator Cortez Masto.

“As our state continues to face extreme drought, it is critical that we keep taking steps to protect Nevada’s water infrastructure,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped secure this funding to ensure communities along the Truckee River and Tribes in Nevada have access to reliable, clean water.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

An X-ray of the coyote's injuries
Coyote euthanized after being shot with plastic pellet
Nathan Chasing Horse sits alone during a court hearing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las...
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case
The new sustainability initiative.
The Nevada Museum of Art’s new action plan to benefit the environment
8 Things to Do for Easter Weekend
8 Things to Do for Easter Weekend