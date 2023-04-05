Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified

Ramirez
Ramirez(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information in the case of the murder of Hailey Nieto.

WCSO detectives determined that Todd Tonnochy fled to Texas, where he and another man, Lorenzo Ramirez, were taken into custody on March 28 by authorities in Midland County, Texas.

Ramirez was arrested on an unrelated charge and his involvement in the case is still under investigation. Tonnochy will remain in custody in Texas awaiting extradition to Nevada.

The Sheriff’s Office had originally identified Daniel Graham as Ramirez based off their similar height, weight, and facial hair. Graham will not face charges in this investigation.

